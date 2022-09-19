Alex de Minaur continues to battle to make a name in the Association of Tennis Professionals. Check out his entire profile information such as his age, height, coach, girlfriend, net worth, and social media.

Alex de Minaur has battled against biggest stars of his generation such as Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berretini. That's why his name hasn't been in the news lately. However, he is a young promising star for the Association of Tennis Professionals.

In 2017, he made it to his first-ever ATP main draw tournament at Brisbane International. Later on, he made his Grand Slam debut for both the Australian Open, and the French Open. However, his best performances have been this year in a fourth round matchup.

And, after just three years in professional tennis, de Minaur clinched his first-ever major finals game, and won. It was a doubles game alongside the Spaniard Pablo Carreño-Busta at the Cincinnati Masters tournament. However, this is just a tiny bit of his profile information.

How old is Alex de Minaur?

Alex de Minaur was born on February 17, 1999 in Sydney, Australia. So, he is currently 23 years old. In fact, he is the son of Anibal, an Uruguayan and his mother, Esther, an Spaniard that lived in Australia. In 2020, de Minaur made it to a Grand Slam Quarterfinals for the first time at the US Open.

How tall is Alex de Minaur?

According to the ATP Tour's website, Alex de Minaur is an Australian tennis player who is 6-foot-tall and weighs 152 pounds. So, this combined with his youth, Alex is one of the most lethal players in the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Who is Alex de Minaur's coach?

Alex de Minaur's primary coach is the Spaniard former tennis player Adolfo Gutierrez. Alongside him, Alex de Minaur was able to play for the first time the Wimbledon Championships' tournament main draw. In fact, he has been side by side with the Australian since the beginning of his career.

Who is Alex de Minaur's girlfriend?

Alex de Minaur's current girlfriend is Katie Boulter. She is a British tennis player, who has won several titles in the ITF Circuit, but hasn't yet made an impact as a professional woman's tennis player. The couple has been together almost for 2 years now.

How much is Alex de Minaur's net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Alex de Minaur has gathered $7,699,718 in prize money through his 7-year professional career in tennis, as a singles and doubles player. So, de Minaur's current net worth is between $8 and $10 million-dollars, as there are undisclosed endorsments deals he has.

Alex de Minaur's social media

As one of the Next Gen players, Alex de Minaur's is always posting on his social media. Especially when it comes to Instagram, where he has over 240,000 followers @alexdeminaur. In fact, he hasn't update his Facebook page, where he has 22,000 followers. And his Twitter, he makes retweets, but he doesn't tweet, @alexdeminaur.