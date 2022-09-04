Andrey Rublev wants to play his second quaterfinals of the year in the 2022 US Open. Check out his profile information including his age, height, parents, girlfriend, and net worth.

Andrey Rublev has taken his professional career in tennis from a rising star to top-tier player of the Association of Tennis Professionals. In fact, as the No.11 ATP ranked, Rublev has set himself among the players who fight for every major title in the ATP.

For example, in 2017, Rublev clinched his first ATP title in his first-ever finals game. Also, he became youngest US Open quarter-finalist since Roddick. Then, months after that, he broke into the Top 100, and just eight months after, he clinched a career-high No. 31 at the ATP Tour's world ranking.

Now, Andrey Rublev has won five ATP Tour's 500 titles, but fell short in two ATP Masters 1000 finals. And, he has won a mixed-doubles gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. However, this is just a tiny bit of his complete profile.

How old is Andrey Rublev?

Andrey Rublev was born on October 20, 1997 in Moscow, Russia. So, he is currently a 24-year-old professional tennis player. According to the astrolegers, Andrey Rublev's zodiac sign is Libra. And, in 2015, Rublev finished as the 3rd-youngest player in Top 200 behind Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz,

How tall is Andrey Rublev?

Andrey Rublev's is a 6-foot-2 tall tennis player, and weighs 165 pounds. His height combined with his speed and acceleration, makes him one of the most athletic players in the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Who are Andrey Rublev's parents?

Andrey Rublev was born in Moscow to Andrey Rublev Sr., a former professional boxer turned restaurant manager, and Marina Marenko, a tennis coach, who worked at the Spartak Tennis Club. Also, his half-sister is Anna Arina Marenko, a former women's tennis player.

Who is Andrey Rublev's girlfriend?

Andrey Rublev's current girlfriend is Anastasija Homutova, a non-professional tenis player. They met a tennis practice session in 2016, when both of them were teenagers. Unfortunately, there isn't enough information about their relationship.

How much is Andrey Rublev's net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Andrey Rublev has earned $12,385,328 in prize money overall in his singles and doubles tennis career. So, the Russian star's net worth is between $12 million and $13 million-dollars. This is due to undisclosed endorsements deals.