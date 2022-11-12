Arkansas take on LSU at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arkansas and LSU meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. The visitors are lethal, but the home team has a good defensive line. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Razorbacks got off to a good start to the season with three straight wins, but after those weeks they lost another three until finally the Razorbacks ended that losing streak with a pair of wins against BYU and Auburn. The most recent game for the Razorbacks was a 19-21 loss to Liberty at home.

The Tigers are No. 7 in the nation, the last three weeks they won against Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama. The last three games of the season for the Tigers are against Arkansas, UAB and Texas A&M.

Arkansas vs LSU: Date

Arkansas and LSU play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 12 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. The Tigers know how to win against the big team, but the home team needs this victory to try to close the season with better stats.

Arkansas vs LSU: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arkansas vs LSU at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Arkansas and LSU at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here