Army play against Missouri in the Armed Forced Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Army vs Missouri: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021 Armed Forced Bowl in the US today

Army (8-4) and Missouri (6-6) play for the Armed Forced Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium today, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). The military are big favorites to win this bowl. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Black Knights didn't miss a single opportunity during the regular season, over the first four weeks when they won every game in a row. Against rivals from the Independent the Black Nights won three games.

Missouri Tigers played poorly against SEC East Division rivals, winning just three of eight games. The Tigers' conference record was negative at 3-5 and the team lost the last East Division game in the SEC against Arkansas.

Army vs Missouri: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Army vs Missouri: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Army vs Missouri: Storylines

Army Black Knights won several important games during the regular season one was the first of the season against Georgia State 43-10, another against Miami Ohio 23-10 and the team lost to a Top 25 team at home in a game against No. 16. Wake Forest (ACC) 56-70. The games against the other arms of the army were 1-1, a victory against Air Force 21-14 and the last loss of the regular season against Navy 13-17.

Christian Anderson is the top quarterback for the Black Nights with 28/59 passes completed, 47.5%, 653 yards, 5 touchdowns without interceptions.

The Missouri Tigers struggled early in the season as they lost in Week 2 to a conference rival, Kentucky 28-35 on the road. After that loss the team won a game against Southeast Missouri but the Tigers lost another two games in a row after that victory. The only three SEC victories for the Tigers were against Vanderbilt 37-28, South Carolina 31-28 and Florida 24-23.

The Tigers have Connor Bazelak as the team's starting quarterback with 245/376 passes completed, 2540 yards, 6.8 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Army vs Missouri in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Armed Forced Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App . Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Army vs Missouri: Predictions And Odds

Army Black Knights are favorites to win the bowl with -6.5 points to cover and -230 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a perfect record against conference rivals but that's not enough. Missouri Tigers are underdogs with +6.5 ATS and +210 moneyline. The totals is offered at 55.5 points. The best pick for this Collge Football Bowl game is: Army Black Nights -6.5.



FanDuel Army odds1 Totals num Missouri odds2

* Odds via FanDuel