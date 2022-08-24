Asia-Pacific take on Mexico at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport for the 2022 LLB World Series. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Asia-Pacific vs Mexico: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LLB World Series

Asia-Pacific and Mexico meet in the 2022 LLB World Series. This game will take place at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport. Two teams with lethal offenses, but the bullpen will define this game. Here is all the detailed information about this LLB World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Asia-Pacific are represented by Taiwan, they are one of the big favorites to win the tournament, and before this game they showed lethal offensive power against Panama winning that game 7-0 and the team also won against Italy 2-0.

The Mexicans are also considered one of the best teams as they have a high batting average and they are the only international team that has won a game by 10 runs so far, they won against Canada 10-0.

Asia-Pacific vs Mexico: Date

Asia-Pacific and Mexico play for the 2022 LLB World Series on Wednesday, August 24 at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport. Asians are always favorites but Mexicans have nothing to envy Taiwan as they know how to score runs against favorites.

Asia-Pacific vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Asia-Pacific vs Mexico at the 2022 LLB World Series

This game for the 2022 LLB World Series, Asia-Pacific and Mexico at the Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport on Wednesday, August 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN

