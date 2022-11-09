The 2022 ATP Finals tournament will have a new crowned champion of the tennis tournament for the best eight players for the current season. Find out here how much money the champion will be granted.

The 2022 ATP Finals will be the 53rd edition of the men's exhibition tennis tournament for the top seven singles players and one wildcard player of the ATP Tour raking in 2022. However, the World No.1 of the ATP, Carlos Alcaraz won't play in this tournament. Also, the 2021 ATP Finals winner, Alexander Zverev won't play either. So, there will be a new championship winner for this edition.

So, the qualified players for the most important indoor tournament of the year are Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliasime, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz. In fact, both the American and the Canadian players will make their ATP Finals' debut in Turin, while the other six players have played at least two times this tournament already.

On the other hand, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev will make his second participation in a row, as last year all of them participated in the tournament in Turin. So, they will have a new chance to clinch the championship.

2022 Next Gen ATP Finals: How much money does the champion get?

The most important indoor tournament does give out ATP Ranking points to all of the participants. In fact, according to the ATP Finals' website, each round-robin win will grant 200 ATP Points for the player, which could end in a total of 600 points just in the group stage. For the semifinals stage, the winner will get 400 points more, and the winner of the tournament will get 500 points. If the winner of the tournament, finishes unbeaten, he will get 1,500 ATP points.

The overall prize money for the ATP Finals in 2022 is $2,200,400. If the winner of the tournament remains unbeaten, his grand total prize money could go up to $4,740,300. Each round-robin win gets $383,300 for the player. And a semifinals win will get $1,070,000 to both finalists.

This year, the prize money distribution has changed for good, as well. The alternates will receive $57,000 more compared to last year. As the participation fee will increase by $23,000. As well as each round-robin win, which increased by $210,000 each. Each semifinalist winner will have $540,000 more than last year, while the undefeated champion will receive $2,604,300 more than last year's winner.

Singles Prize Money

Round Prize Money Undefeated champion $4,740,300 Final win $2,200,400 Semi-Final match win $1,070,000 Round-Robin match win $383,300 Participation Fee $320,000 Alternate $150,000

Doubles Prize Money