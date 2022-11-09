The 2022 ATP Finals will gather the best eight tennis players in the ATP in Turin. So, a match-decider could be a long-lasting tiebreak, which sometimes change their ruling.

For tennis, the tiebreak is used to literally break the tie. Depending on the tournament, and the entity ruling it, the tiebreak or match-decider sometimes could change. For example, in the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals, there's a 3-3 game tiebreak rule, where the game will have a tie breaker to decide the set winner after three games.

However, the 2022 Senior ATP Finals don't have this ruling. For a player to win a game, he will have to clinch six regular games, or win the tiebreak after a 6-6 scoring board. However, the points neccesary to win the tiebreak sometimes change, this is one of those occasions.

ATP Finals 2022: Why is the match-decider played up to 7 points?

According to the ITF Ruling system, "Points are counted using ordinary numbering. The set is won by the player who has scored at least seven points in the tiebreak and at least two points more than their opponent. For example, if the score is six points to five and the player with six points wins the next point, they win the tiebreak (seven points to five). As well as the set (seven games to six). If the player with five points wins the point instead (for a score of six all), the tiebreak continues and cannot be won on the next point (7–6 or 6–7), since no player will be two points ahead."

However, since March 2022, the ATP and the WTA both decided to modify this rule. Then, the ATP, WTA and ITF announced that final-set tiebreaks in all Grand Slams will have a 10-point tie break when the set reached six games all. So, the tie-break will be played up to 18 points if necessary, but only 7 points are needed to win the tiebreak.