Auburn and Penn State are set up for an amazing game in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Auburn Tigers have started the season with a 2-0 record after wins against Mercer (42-16) and San Jose State (24-16). In that last game, the problem for Bryan Harsin's squad is that they almost got beaten by a supossedly weaker rival like the Spartans. If Auburn want to prove they're for real, a victory against the No.22 ranked team in the nation is the first step.

Last year, Penn State and Sean Clifford had a brilliant performance in a 28-20 thriller to beat Auburn. The Nittany Lions' quarterback threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in that meeting. This season, in Week 1, Penn State got a huge 35-31 win over a Power Five team such as Purdue and then faced easier competition by beating down the Ohio Bobcats (46-10). Of course, there's also that special ingredient of a Big Ten powerhouse trying to defeat a SEC team.

Auburn vs Penn State: Date

The Penn State Nittany Lions will visit the Auburn Tigers in Week 3 of 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn vs Penn State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Auburn vs Penn State in the US

Auburn against Penn State in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is CBS.