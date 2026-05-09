Joe Pyfer says who could hold the edge in Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

Many experienced voices have weighed in on UFC 328, a fight that could become an epic showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland, and now another fighter has also spoken slightly in favor of the American fighter.

Joe Pyfer has officially entered the conversation surrounding the monumental UFC 328 main event, sharing his thoughts on the highly anticipated title clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. Pyfer believes that while the undefeated champion Chimaev is a force of nature, he is about to face a unique kind of resistance that could push him to his absolute limits.

In a recent appearance presented by FRE Pouch, Pyfer explained that the challenger’s specific defensive skills make this a dangerous matchup for the titleholder. “It’s gonna be [Khamzat’s] toughest test. I don’t think Sean’s some stud wrestler, but I think his defensive wrestling is very good,” Pyfer stated, noting that Strickland’s ability to stay upright is a factor many analysts, including Islam Makhachev who sees danger for Chimaev.

Pyfer further analyzed Chimaev’s previous dominance, specifically his victory over Dricus du Plessis, suggesting that the champion’s success was partly due to his opponent’s tactical limitations. “Khamzat looked so good against DDP because he’s that good, but also because DDP didn’t have the ability to create scrambles. My only knock on that fight is, if you have somebody in seven f****** crucifixes, bro, you should finish the fight,” he added.

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Is Pyfer right about it?

The statistics suggest a clash of styles that could indeed favor Strickland’s durability, as the challenger brings a 30-7 record and an impressive 76% takedown defense into the Octagon. Chimaev, meanwhile, maintains a perfect 15-0 record and a staggering takedown average of 5.29 per 15 minutes, meaning his entire game plan relies on breaking through that defensive wall.

“It’s gonna be [Khamzat’s] toughest test. I don’t think Sean’s some stud wrestler, but I think his defensive wrestling is very good.



Khamzat looked so good against DDP because he’s that good, but also because DDP didn’t have the ability to create scrambles.



My only knock on… pic.twitter.com/ulsG0OXrNl — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 9, 2026

Pyfer himself is no stranger to the middleweight elite, having recently secured a TKO victory over Israel Adesanya in March 2026 to climb to the No. 6 spot in the divisional rankings. With 16 wins and 10 knockouts to his name, Pyfer’s perspective carries weight as a rising contender who understands the physical toll required to finish fights at the highest level of the sport.

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Ultimately, the bout at the Prudential Center will determine if Chimaev’s relentless pressure can overwhelm a veteran who specializes in frustrating his opponents. If Strickland can successfully avoid being grounded early, he might capitalize on the cardio concerns raised by many.