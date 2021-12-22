Ball State and Georgia State will clash off at Toyota Stadium in the 2021 Camellia Bowl. Check out how to watch this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Ball State and Georgia State will come against each other at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Camellia Bowl will decide which side of .500 Ball State will end the season in 2021. After a 20-3 win against Buffalo in their final game of the season, the Cardinals were bowl eligible. This year's MAC average-at-best performance is a step down from last year's 7-1 mark (5-1 in conference),

The season for the Georgia State can only be defined as having two halves. The Panthers opened the season 1-4, with opponents outscoring them by an average of more than four touchdowns in each of their four losses.

Ball State vs Georgia State: Date

The 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl game between Ball State and Georgia State will be played on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Ball State vs Georgia State: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ball State vs Georgia State for 2021 Camellia Bowl

The game to be played between Ball State and Georgia State for the 2021 Camellia Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.