Baylor against Oklahoma at McLane Stadium for the Week 11 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 13 Baylor (7-2) and No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) meet in for a Week 11 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at McLane Stadium on November 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). Few days away from CFP. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The home team, Baylor Bears, want to close the regular season with a good record and so far the team has positive numbers with 7-2 overall and four conference wins. In Week 9 the Bears lost to Texas Christian 28-30 on the road, but before that loss they won three consecutive weeks.

Oklahoma Sooners as number eight in the nation have proven capable of playing and winning against anyone inside their conference. Nine perfect victories, most recently against Texas Tech 52-21 at home. But the Sooners have had a relatively easy schedule this season, the Big 12 rivals have not proven to be on the same level as the Sooners.

Baylor vs Oklahoma: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas.

Baylor vs Oklahoma: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Baylor vs Oklahoma: Storylines

Baylor Bears began the regular season with four wins against Texas State 29-20, Texas Southern 66-7, Kansas 45-7 and Iowa State 31-29. The first big challenge for the Bears was that game against No. 14 Iowa State at home. But the team's first loss of the season was during Week 5 against Oklahoma State on the road 14-24. After that defeat they returned to reap another winning streak against BYU, Texas and West Virginia. The Bears are scoring an average of 36.3 points per game and the defense allows only 20.6 points.

Oklahoma Sooners are not number one because of the schedule in the 2021-22 NCAA season, as they barely beat a Top 25 in Week 6, against Texas at a neutral stadium 55-48. The Sooners must wait for what the committee and the AP Poll dictate for the remaining two weeks of the season. The Sooners are closing the regular season with an on the road game against No. 10 Oklahoma State. The team is scoring an average of 42.9 points per game as the fifth-deadliest offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Baylor vs Oklahoma in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 11 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Baylor vs Oklahoma: Predictions And Odds

Baylor Bears are underdogs at home with +5.5 ATS and +195 moneyline at FanDuel, they know that Laos visitors have a dangerous offense for home defense that would be enough to stop them. Oklahoma Sooners are favorites with -5.5 points per cover and -215 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 62.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Oklahoma Sooners -5.5.



FanDuel Baylor +5.5 / +195 Totals 62.5 Oklahoma -5.5 / -215

* Odds via FanDuel