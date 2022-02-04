As one of the world's top countries in sports, the United States has achieved a huge amount of medals in the history of the Olympic Games. Just as happens with Michael Phelps about Summer Olympics, there is an authentic American titan covered in glory in Winter Olympics. Get to know who he is.

Considering Beijing 2022, the Winter Olympics have celebrated 24 editions so far, since the very first in Chamonix, France, in 1924. The history of the United States in this event started with just one medal on its first participation. However, little by little, the Stripes and Stars become one of the top winners. Who is the American athlete that has contributed with the most medals so far?

Just Norway has won more medals than the United States in the history of the Winter Olympics. The Nordic country has collected 368 insignias for 305 Americans. Along with Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Canada, Finland, Italy, France, and Great Britain, Norway and the United States are the only countries that have participated in all the editions of the Winter Olympics.

However, talking about the top nation of every edition of the Winter Olympics, the United States has not accomplished the same success as it has done in the medal table, as it has only been capable of achieving the feat once, in Lake Placid 1932. Again Norway has proven to be king of the snow with its eight times as the top nation.

The most decorated American in Winter Olympics

Of the 305 medals won by the United States in its history in the Winter Olympics, 68 have been conquered in the Speed Skating sport. Then it is not weird to know that the American athlete with the most medals won is the short-track speed skating Apolo Ohno.

Ohno participated in 3 editions of the Winter Olympics: Salt Lake 2002, Turin 2006, and Vancouver 2010. The Seattle native conquered 8 medals: two gold, two silver, and four bronze. Thanks to his results, he is a member of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame since 2019.

Besides his Winter Olympics glories, Apolo Ohno is a multi-medalist in World Championships, in which he was won even more insignias than in the Olympics: he has participated in 7 editions and has collected 21 medals, highlighting 8 gold.

