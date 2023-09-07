The semifinals of the US Open 2023 have the best matchup of one half of the draw. This one involves Carlos Alcaraz meeting Daniil Medvedev. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev online free in the US on Fubo]

Alcaraz has solidified his position as the face of the sport, being both the present and the future of tennis despite his young age. His level has only increased during this tournament, which he showcased with a victory over Alexander Zverev, a match that was never in doubt.

Medvedev has quietly put together impressive productions in this year’s edition, highlighting his strong performance at this competition. Albeit his style fits Alcaraz’s strengths, the former n°1 shouldn’t be discarded because he can be a very dangerous opponent.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the US Open 2023 this Friday, September 8. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.