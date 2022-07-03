Spaniard Rafael Nadal will face Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the 2022 Wimbledon quarter-finals. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2022 Wimbledon Round of 16 in the US

Rafael Nadal is on the quest of his 23th Grand Slam to extend his record as the male player with the most majors in history. He will now face Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 of 2022 Wimbledon. In this article you will find information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

What Rafael Nadal has done this year is beyond words. He has won four titles, including Australian Open and Roland Garros to become the man with most Grand Slams in history (22), and has lost only three matches so far. Now, he will try to reach his eighth quarter-finals of Wimbledon, after he destroyed Lorenzo Sonego in the third round (6-1, 6-2, 6-4).

On the other side of the net,Botic van de Zandschulp will go for the miracle against Nadal. The 26-year-old Dutchman, who just reached his best ranking of the ATP Tour (25th), is coming to this round after defeating Richard Gasquet in a battle of four sets (7-5, 2-6, 7(9)-6, 6-1).

Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 4, 2022.

Time: 11:45 AM ET (estimated)

Location: Center Court, Wimbledon.

Live Stream: fuboTV

Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:45 AM

CT: 10:45 AM

MT: 9:45 AM

PT: 8:45 AM

Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines and head-to-head

Nadal won their only previous meeting at Roland Garros this year. They met in the third round and the Spaniard took the match in three sets: 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Nadal has lost two times in this instance in Wimbledon, against Nick Kyrgios in 2014 and Gilles Muller in 2017.

How to watch or live stream Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The match between Botic van de Zandschulp and Rafael Nadal for the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022 to be played on Monday, July 4, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and ESPN.

Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal: How to watch from anywhere

If you're not located in the United States, but wish to watch online the 2022 Wimbledon Round of 16 match between Botic van de Zandschulp and Rafael Nadal, you can do so by using ATLAS VPN to connect.

Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match and Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win, with odds of -750. Meanwhile, Van de Zandschulp has odds of +450, according to Bet MGM.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Botic van de Zandschulp +450 Rafael Nadal -750

*Odds by BetMGM