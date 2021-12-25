The fighting action do not stop even on Christmas day. On December 25, just like Rocky and Ivan Drago did on the 80's decade, there are interesting boxing fights to enjoy, so figure out tonight fight card.

The boxing fans remember the iconic Rocky saga: the story of a fighter considered a bum because of his limited fighting skills but with a tremendous heart. On its fourth delivery, Balboa travels to Russia to revenge his best friend's, Apolo Creed, dead: he faced the monstrous Ivan Drago on December 25 and got a tremendous KO victory in the last round.

So, as Rocky IV showed to the boxing fans, Christmas day should not be empty of action. In fact, there will be interesting fights to enjoy among family, friends, and the exquisite dishes that make up this holiday's menu.

Fasten your belts, prepare your remote control or computer, and your favorite beverage cause boxing action appears on December 25 to make Christmas night shine. It may happen that Santa Claus' gift for you comes in the shape of a monumental KO.

Figure out the December 25 2021 fight card

Live from Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center, Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Nicholas DeLomba in a Welterweight fight. The White Magic will step into the ring with his 9-1-0 (6 KO's) record seeking to climb the ladder of his division. On the other hand, Nice Nick will try to make his experience worth, 16-3-0 (5 KO's) to avoid suffering his second consecutive defeat.

One of the most interesting American boxing prospects meets against a hunger rival who always lives on the edge: Joey Spencer vs Limberth Ponce. Spencer, 13-0-0 (9 KO's), will need to be careful cause El Gallito, 18-4-0 (11 KO's), has powerful fists and is much more experienced than him. This Middleweight fight might not go the long way.

The art of knockout may come courtesy of Rajon Picasso Chance, 5-0-0 (5 KO's). The 21 year old rookie steps on the Featherweight division against el Leon, Elon de Jesus, another prospect with heavy hands and undefeated on his 4 professional fights.

On the 147 lbs category, Keeshawn Williams is clashing with Kenneth Sims Jr. Whereas Williams, also known as the Next Big Thing, wants to keep his current winning streak and nurture his boxing presentation card 8-0-1 (2 KO's), Bossman Sims, 16-2-1 (5 KO's) will try luck in a new division after conquering the WBC United States Super light title.