The family name Chavez is more than well respected on world boxing community thanks to the mighty mexican Julio Cesar. Nevetherless, his son, Julio Cesar Jr, seems not to share this sensation. Discover the times Julito did not honored his father legacy

The legacy of Julio Cesar Chavez is known and well respected all around the boxing world; even more in his country, Mexico. The family name greatness was built based on the tears, blood and sweat of el Gran Campeon Mexicano. Unfortunately his son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, could not continue with the golden path. Even more: lately, he has achieved more shame than glory. A pity.

Julito is going to face the peruvian David Zegarra on December 18, a bout hosted in his hometown Culiacan, Sinaloa. Zegarra, known also as The Panter, has a professional record of 36-6-0 (21 KOs). He has 3 consecutive losses since November 2019. For sure, this is not a conversation about an elite boxer.

Unfortunately, the public attention will be focused more on the risk that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr may take against his 37 year old rival than on an inminent triumph of him: it is common to witness how the older son of the great JC collects losses or pathetic performances since Maravilla Martínez took the WBC World Middleweight Championship away from him.

The moments when Juilo Cesar Chavez Jr ashamed his family name

May 2017, las Vegas, Nevada. One of the most expected bouts for mexican fans had just arrived: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr against Saul Canelo Alvarez. This two fighters were almost contemporaries: Julio started his career on 2003 and the nowadays Pound for Pound king on 2005. The pride was at stake.

Unfortunately for the Chavez family, Julito was clearly schooled by Canelo. There were no positive sensations of the son of the legend along the fight. He dedicated just to survive on the ring while Alvarez showed his skills all night long. Without any doubt, a hard defeat no only for the Jr, but for his father.

December 2019, Phoenix, Arizona. Maybe the last elite fight Chavez Jr had since Canelo: the experienced Daniel Jacobs was his opponent. A tough one. First of all, the bout was settled on the Super middleweight division: Julio stop the scale on the 172 lbs. Zero respect for his profession.

Already in the ring, Jacobs made Chavez Jr pay: he was clearly wining the fight until the mexican decided to abandon after the end of the fifth round, because an injury on his nose. The reaction of his father, the great Julio Cesar, disaproving his son's decision was so enigmatic that it turned viral on the social media.

September 2020, Culiacan, Sinaloa. Another one for Chavez Jr and another dagger right on the heart of the family's name. This time, his rival was the rookie Mario Abel Cazares: a fighter with only 11 professional bouts and which only highlight is an amateur win against Canelo Alvarez, when they were adolescents.

Good for Cazares but a dissaster for Julito, the fight was even until round 6, when, again, Chavez Jr chose not to continue. The reason: a cut on his eyebrow. The war was over and the judges decided that, up to the stoppage, Mario Abel was up in the scorecards. Different rival, same ending.

June 2021, Guadalajara, Jalisco. Julio Cesar Chavez prepared an exhibition fight against Macho Camacho's son. Before el Gran Campeon Mexicano stepped into the ring, his two older sons had official fights on the undercard. Omar lost against Ramon Alvarez, Canelo's brother, on the third edition of this clash. It was up to the Jr to give his father a joy.

Julito was facing Anderson Silva: yes, the mighty mixed martial artist, an UFC superstar. It was supposed to be now or never for the former Middleweight Champion of the World. Nevertheless, Silva proved everyone wrong and clearly defeated Chavez Jr. More damage for the already injured pride of the family name.