The parade continues. There is another possible opponent for Jake Paul: this time, it is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr the one who is considering the chance of facing The Problem Child and makes a shocking statement about the hypothetical bout.

Jake Paul said after he defeated Tyron Woodley that 2021 was the best year of his life so far, cause he had achieved everything he expected. That's why it is easy to understand why, suddenly, the interest of the boxing community is poured over him. Now, it was Julio Cesar Chavez Jr who talked about Jake.

Julito also won his last fight, performed on December 18 as well. He suffered much more against his opponent, Peruvian David Zegarra, than the Problem Child did against T-Wood, but, eventually, got the cards in his favor after 10 rounds of action in Culiacan, Mexico.

Two victorious boxers, more or less on the same weight division (between Light heavyweight and Cruiserweight): why could they not face each other? At least Julio Cesar Chavez Jr admitted that there was a chance to do this fight; in fact, he threw a threat in case of meeting Jake Paul on the ring.

What did Julio Cesar Chavez Jr promise if he fights Jake Paul?

For the son of el Gran Campeon Mexicano Jake Paul's level is not a real menace. That's why his career would change radically its path in case of not having a good result in a fight against the famous American Youtuber.

"I hope he could give me the chance t earn some millions from him, but if he hurts me I will quit boxing. I want no money, any purse if I don't beat Jake Paul. If I don't defeat him I am out of boxing. I don't care about the purse", said in an interview for TV Boxeo.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was the first Mexican World Middleweight Champion of the World, and has a current record of 53-6-1 (34 KO's). On the other hand, Jake Paul has just 5 bouts as a pro, all won, but none against a real boxer: 1 Youtuber, 1 Basketball player, and 2 Mixed Martial Artists.