After having financial success on his first steps in professional boxing, maybe it is time for the Problem Child to measure the level of his fighting skills. Here you have a realistic list of opponents that may represent an appropriate challenge for Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has shared his boxing bucket list. Dreaming is free so why not imagine himself facing figures as Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson or Tyson Fury. The thing is that reality may be very different from what he wishes.

For example, Alvarez is on his path to boxing immortality and plans to challenge WBC World Cruiserweight Ilunga Makabu in May. The Pretty Boy is enjoying his time traveling and does not seem interested in scheduling a fight soon. Iron Mike might be too heavy for Paul and the Gipsy King is facing a mandatory bout and, then, will try to be the undisputed Heavyweight Champion at the expense of Oleksander Usyk.

So, if Jake Paul really wants to make a serious boxing career, not just be a successful fighting moneymaker, he could try sharing the ring with viable but challenging rivals. Real boxers, not Youtubers, Basketball players, or Mixed Martial Artists.

Four real boxer opponents for Jake Paul in 2022

Tommy Fury.Tyson's half-brother was supposed to fight The Problem Child in December but a broken rib and a strange bacterial chest infection dropped him from the ring. With enough time to recover, Tommy could definitely be the first step to test Paul's boxing skills. TNT is a professional boxer since 2018 and holds a record of 7-0-0 (4 KO's).

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. A really interesting match for Jake Paul. The son of the mighty Mexican champion wants to rebuild his career after many dark episodes. Recently, Chavez Jr defeated Peruvian David Zegarra and is searching for a notorious rival to claim the boxing community attention. He is strong and experienced and would have no problem jumping to the limits of Cruiserweight. If Jake beats a former World Champion, many other boxers could start taking him for real.

Sergey Kovalev. After being knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in 2019, the Krusher has faced legal and personal issues that have taken him away from the ring. Nevertheless, a solid economic opportunity may invite him to reconsider his exile. Undoubtedly, Kovalev's experience and power may let the world see if Jake Paul is ready to challenge boxing Top Dogs.

Badou Jack. Definitely a higher and more risky test for The Problem Child, but that is what real history is made of. In 2020, The Ripper invade the Cruiserweight division after reigning in the Super middleweight and Light heavyweight categories. Despite his almost 39 years, the Swedish boxer may put Jake Paul in serious trouble.