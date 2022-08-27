Brazil will play against Japan in group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Brazil vs Japan: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the US

Japan and Brazil, the two teams that won their introduction in pool B, will face each other in the second game of the group stage of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels in pool B, since the two teams that started and won in the first game will play against each other. Japan had a fairly calm match against Qatar, which they managed to resolve in 3 sets (25-20, 25-18 and 25-15). Against Brazil they know they are the underdogs, but they will do their best to surprise.

The Brazilians had a much more complicated debut against the always tough Cuba, as could be expected. The match was finally defined in the third set, where the South Americans obtained the advantage with a last quarter of 18-16. Against Japan they will surely have another tough game, but this team showed that they are here to fight for important things.

Brazil vs Japan: Date

Brazil and Japan will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Brazil vs Japan: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Brazil vs Japan: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group stage game between Brazil and Japan will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.