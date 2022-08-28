Canada will play against China in group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Canada vs China: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the US

Canada and China will face against each other in what will be the second game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group phase. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The two teams must go in search of recovery. Both are coming off two tough but predictable losses in Pool E. In the case of China, it was 3-0 against Turkey in what can really be described as a thrashing since the Turkish team was very dominant and won in three sets (25–15, 25–19, and 25–14).

On the Canadian side, they faced the most difficult team in Pool E. The loss was predictable, and the first two sets were comfortably in favor of Italy (25–13 and 25–18). However, the third was hotly contested and ended 39-37. It is clear that both teams need a victory to reach their last game with a chance of advancing to the next round.

Canada vs China: Date

Canada and China will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia this Monday, August 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Canada vs China: Time by States in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

Canada vs China: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group stage game between Canada and China will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

