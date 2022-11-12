Clemson take on Louisville at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Clemson and Louisville meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The home team recently lost a game and that was the end of their perfect season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Tigers don't know what happened in the game against Notre Dame, they lost 14-35 due to multiple defensive line issues, that was the end of an eight week winning streak.

The Cardinals have a good record fop 6-3 overall and 3-3 within the conference, they won the last four weeks and the most recent victory was against James Madison 34-10 at home.

Clemson vs Louisville: Date

Clemson and Louisville play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 12 at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The Tigers want to show that the recent loss was something insignificant.

Clemson vs Louisville: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Clemson vs Louisville at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Clemson and Louisville at the Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

