Clemson and South Carolina meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The home team is ready to close the regular season with a strong record. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Tigers lost just one game during the 2022 season, but there are still another couple of games left to officially close out the regular season. After this game, the Tigers play the ACC Championship against North Carolina.

The Gamecocks won a recent game against a Top 25 team, the Tennessee Volunteers 63-38 in what was a big upset against a favorite. But before that game they had lost to the Gators 6-38 on the road.

Clemson vs South Carolina: Date

Clemson and South Carolina play for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 26 at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The Tigers are strong playing at home, but the visitors are hyped up after winning against a big team.

Clemson vs South Carolina: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Clemson vs South Carolina at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 13

This game for the Week 13 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Clemson and South Carolina at the Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday, November 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.

