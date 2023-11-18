Deion Sanders had a great start of the season as head coach at Colorado. The former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers led his team to a major upset with a 45-42 win against TCU on the road and then got victories over Nebraska and Colorado State.

However, the downfall began with consecutive losses facing contenders like Oregon and USC. Since that moment, the Buffaloes couldn’t recover and now they have suffered seven defeats in their last eight games.

Now, the dream of becoming bowl eligible in college football has faded after a massive 56-14 loss to Washington State. Coach Prime, with all his experience in the NFL, made a shocking confession when asked by a reporter if this was the toughest stretch of his coaching career so far.

“This is the toughest stretch of probably my life. I’m very saddened of how we played. We prepared like no other and to display a performance like that it’s not indicative of who we are. We’re falling short of what we are capable of. I would have never fathomed that this would have been the conclusion of the score if you asked me two weeks ago. There’s no way.”

Deion Sanders still believes in Colorado

Even in the middle of a huge crisis with five consecutive losses, Deion Sanders believes the future is bright for the program. Though the downfall has been enormous, the head coach won’t lose faith in his players. However, he made another admission which surprised thousands of fans.

“I have not seen us quit. I have not seen us turn it down. I applaud them for fighting and not giving up. I’m still trying to figure out out identity. Who we are in turbulent times and I still don’t know after all these weeks.”

Sanders also was asked about what’s the biggest difference on his team compared to the start of the season. “Attitude and desire. Just attitude and desire.”

Deion Sanders gives injury update about Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders left the game against Washington State in the second quarter. Coach Prime explained that the quarterback had numbness in his hand and he couldn’t really grip the ball.

“When they got Shedeur out of the game, it was tough from then on. He couldn’t really feel the ball. The second time he got injured was when we had a bad snal and I think they rolled up his ankle. That was it. He couldn’t grip the ball and his ankle. The rest is history.”

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number.

Will Colorado play a bowl game this season?

At the beginning of the season, that goal seemed within reach thanks to four wins in their first six games. Now, with a record of 4-7, things are totally different for Colorado.

Colorado needed two more victories to become bowl eligible. However, after their loss to Washington State, they’re out of that race. Furthermore, the last game of the season would be an uphill battle at Utah and they’ll probably finish the season with a 4-8 record.