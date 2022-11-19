Delaware Valley take on Gallaudet at James Work Memorial Stadium in New Britain for a Playoff game of the 2022 DIII Football Championship First Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Delaware Valley and Gallaudet meet in a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship First Round. This game will take place at James Work Memorial Stadium in New Britain. The home team is one of the big favorites of the current season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Aggies played well from the first week of the current 2022 season, opening the season with a 22-8 home win against Westminster College. The most recent home win was on November 5 against FDU-Florham 42-7.

The Bison don't have a perfect record, but their record is good at 7-2 overall and 5-1 within the conference. The best thing is that the Bison have a 4-0 record playing on the road and the most recent victory on the road was against Alfred St. 36-22.

Delaware Valley vs Gallaudet: Date

Delaware Valley vs Gallaudet: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Delaware Valley vs Gallaudet at the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship First Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship First Round, Delaware Valley and Gallaudet at the James Work Memorial Stadium in New Britain on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by gomacsports.tv and gallaudetathletics.com.