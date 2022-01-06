East take on West at Alamodome in San Antonio for the 2022 All-American Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

East and West meet in the 2022 All-American Bowl. This game will take place at Alamodome in San Antonio. The big bowl game where future college football talents show their skills. Here is all the detailed information about this High School Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The East team has one of the strongest rosters with the majority of players committed to big programs such as Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, NC, Michigan, among others. One of the team's top players is Marvin Jones at 245 lbs, 6-5, and with a signed offer from Georgia Bulldogs.

The West team will be led by Cade Klubnik as the big star of the west side, he is a future quarterback for Clemson Tigers committed and signed on 12/15/2021. Another big star within the West team is Josh Conerly Jr, without commitment even with any big college.

East vs West All-American Bowl: Date

East and West play for the 2022 All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 8 at Alamodome in San Antonio. College football scouts will keep an eye on those players who have not yet accepted offers from the programs and they will try to offer them the best scholarship possible after the bowl game.

East vs West All-American Bowl: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch East vs West at the 2022 All-American Bowl

This game for the 2022 All-American Bowl, East and West at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, January 8, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are NBCSports, NBC, NBC App

