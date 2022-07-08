Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will face off on Saturday, July 9 in Wimbledon women's final. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch The Championships in the US.

Wimbledon will see a new champion on Saturday, July 9, when Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur clash in the women's final. Neither of them has won a Grand Slam before, so this could be a career-defining moment for both. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV.

Both players have set up an unexpected meeting in The Championships' final making history on the way. While Rybakina became the first Kazakhstani player to reach Wimbledon women's final, Jabeur is the first African female player to do so.

Additionally, both have made all the way to the final from the first round. Rybakina took down Coco Vandeweghe, Bianca Andreescu, Zheng Qinwen, Petra Martic, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Simona Halep. Jabeur beat Mirjam Bjorklund, Katarzyna Kawa, Diane Parry, Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova, and Tatjana Maria.

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 9 AM (ET)

Location: Court Central, All England Club

Live Stream: fuboTV

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 AM

CT: 8 AM

MT: 7 AM

PT: 6 AM

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur: Storylines

While Rybakina aims to win her third title in the WTA Tour, Jabeur will go after her fourth prize. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but plays under the Kazakhstan flag, is the current No. 23 in the WTA World Rankings. The Tunisian player, on the other hand, is the current No. 2 of the world.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur in the US

2022 Wimbledon women's final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other option: ESPN.

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this much anticipated game. BETMGM sees Ons Jabeur as favorite to win Wimbledon women's final with 1.65 odds, while Elena Rybakina has 2.30.

BETMGM Elena Rybakina 2.30 Ons Jabeur 1.65

