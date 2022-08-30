The American young boy Emilio Nava will play for the second time the Grand Slam in New York. Check out his entire profile information such as his age, height, ranking, net worth, and social media.

Emilio Nava is playing for the second time in the Grand Slam tournament at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center as a wild-car invite by the United States Tennis Association. In fact, he already made his first upset to John Millman in a First-Round game of the 2022 US Open.

But his career started at least 4 years ago, when Nava decided to play as a pro tennis player. In fact, his first-ever ATP main draw game was at the Mexico Open in Acapulco. In that game, he lost to Mackenzie McDonald in a first-round game.

In a span of two yeas Nava has been invited for both the Miami Open and the last year's US Open. But he fell shor in the first round of both tournaments. However, this is a tiny bit of his profile, check out the rest down below.

How old is Emilio Nava?

Emilio Nava was born on December 2, 2001 in Los Angeles, California, US. Therefore, Emilio Nava is 20 years old. According to astrologers, Emilio Nava's zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Nava won his first-ever ATP Main Draw game on Monday.

How tall is Emilio Nava?

The California-born player is listed as a 6-foot-1 tennis player. Thanks to his size, Nava is able to keek up with an intense style of play. In fact, he plays with his right hand and a two-handed backhand and a great first service game.

Emilio Nava's ATP Ranking

According to the ATP Tour website, Emilio Nava is a No.203 ranked player. In fact, in this year's tour the American has 1 win and 2 losses as a record in the ATP. And, he was at the 200th place just days before his debut at the US Open.

How much is Emilio Nava's net worth?

The 20-year-old Emilio Nava turned pro in 2018. Since then, Nava hasn't been in a regular basis at an ATP main draw tournament. However, in his short tennis-career, Emilio Nava has earned nearly $183,300, according to the ATP Tour's website.

Emilio Nava's social media

As most of the tennis players of Nava's generation, the American-born player doesn't have a Facebook page neither a Twitter account. However, he has an Instagram account, where he posts almost in a daily basis. You can check out him @young_nava.