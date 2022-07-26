The 13th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will be this Hungarian Grand Prix, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Hungaroring will host the 13th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Hungarian Grand Prix, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The last Grand Prix was perfect for Max Verstappen as he not only won in France, but an error by Charles Leclerc, who led during the first race laps, left him out of the competition so he did not score any points and now the difference between both drivers is 63 points (click here to see the complete standings).

Sergio Perez got the fourth place which gave Red Bull good points, and the ones who also got a lot were the Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished in 2nd and 3rd place respectively. A more than interesting race is coming in a weekend with a lot of motorsport since we will also have London E-Prix I and II of Formula E, the Nascar 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix.

F1 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 29

8 am- 9 am (ET) - FP1

11 am-12 pm (ET) - FP2

Saturday, July 30

7 am- 8 am (ET) - FP3

10 am- 11 am (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 31

9 am (ET) - Race

F1 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

