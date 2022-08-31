Fabio Fognini will play the last Grand Slam of the year at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Check out his profile information such as his age, height, net worth, wife, and social media.

Fabio Fognini will play for the 14th time at the US Open main draw tournament. His best result was a fourth round loss to Feliciano Lopez. Since then, he hasn't surpassed the secound round stage, where he is right now in the 2022 US Open.

However, Fognini's court of choice is clay. That's where he won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019, which is at the moment his best achievement so far in his career. Also, he has won 8 ATP titles too, and his highest-ranked place was No.9, just three years ago. Now, he is currently No.60 overall.

Also, he's got a men's doubles Grand Slam title. It was alongside Italian partner Simone Bolelli at the Austrialian Open in 2015. However, this is just a tiny bit of his profile, check out the full information below.

How old is Fabio Fognini?

Fabio Fognini was born on May 24, 1987 in Arma di Taggia, Italy. So, Fognini is currently 35 years old. According to astrologers, Fabio Fognini's zodiac sign is Gemini. Also, he made his ATP main draw debut in 2004. Then, he finished in Top 100 for first time at No. 94 with a combination of successful ATP results in 2007.

How tall is Fabio Fognini?

The 35-year old Italian tennis player isn't physically gifted. As a 5-foot-10 player, Fognini's strengths are nowhere near a fast pace, but he is a great first-server. However, his height has gave him problems against taller tennis players.

How much is Fabio Fognini's net worth?

According to the ATP Tour's website, Fognini has earned a total of $17,277,515 in prize money through his single and double tennis career. Therefore, Fognini's current net worth is around $17 and $20 million dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals he has made with several sports brands

Who is Fabio Fognini's wife?

The 40-year-old former Italian tennis player Flavia Pennetta is Fabio Fognini's wife. She is older than him, and she became Italy's first top-ten female singles player, and the first Italian to be ranked world No. 1 in doubles. After the 2015 US Open, Pennetta retired from tennis.

Fabio Fognini's social media

Fabio Fognini owns a Facebook page, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Their favorite ones to post are Twitter and Instagram, where he has 122k and 616k followers, respectively. You can follow him @fabiofogna on both of them.