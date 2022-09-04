Frances Tiafoe will play against Rafael Nadal for a Round of 16 matchup of the 2022 US Open. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Frances Tiafoe will play against Rafael Nadal for a Round of 16 matchup of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The American Frances Tiafoe surpassed his best performance at the US Open tournament. His game against Rafael Nadal will be his first time at the Round of 16 stage in the Billie Jean King Tennis Center's tournament. And by far his most difficult game of the year.

On the other side, Rafael Nadal still is fighting for his 23rd Grand Slam of his professional career in tennis. However, as the 2019 US Open champion, he knows exactly how the pressure starts to pushing him down. Especially for the most physical games.

Frances Tiafoe vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Monday, September 5, 2022

Time: 1:15 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Frances Tiafoe vs Rafael Nadal: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:15 PM (Estimated)

CT: 12:15 PM (Estimated)

MT: 11:15 AM (Estimated)

PT: 10:15 AM (Estimated)

Frances Tiafoe vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two players will be facing each other after two years. In fact, Tiafoe and Nadal have faced-off twice in 2019. And just like this one, it was for a major tournament such as the Austrialian Open, where the Spanish picked up win. The other game was in Madrid, where Nadal also outbested the American. So, Tiafoe will play not only against a big rival, but he will battle against the history, and the scenario, which is his home country.

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The 2022 US Open Quarterfinals game between Frances Tiafoe and Rafael Nadal is set to be played on Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as ESPN in the US.

Frances Tiafoe vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal has -550 odds to win this US Open tournament's game, while Frances Tiafoe has +375 odds to make a shocker win.

