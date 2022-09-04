The last American tennis player Frances Tiafoe in the US Open. Check out his entire profile information such as his age, height, net worth, wife, and parents.

Frances Tiafoe is the only American player who is still playing at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. In fact, a win over Rafael Nadal could mean his best performance in his professional career in tennis at a Grand Slam. However, that's a difficult task to complete.

In fact, in the 2022 US Open, Tiafoe is one of the thirteen seeded players left in the tournament. And, in 2018, he became the youngest American to win an ATP Tour tournament since Andy Roddick in 2002. Just three years after he started to play at the professional level.

As the second best American player ranked at the ATP Tour's ranking, Tiafoe seeks a place among the top 15 at least. He is currently listed as the No.26 at the ranking. However, this is just a tiny bit of his profile.

How old is Frances Tiafoe?

Frances Tiafoe was born on January 20, 1998 in Hyattsville, Maryland. According to astrologers, Tiafoe's zodiac sign is Aquarius. Tiafoe made his professional tennis debut in 2015. In fact, in his rookie year, Tiafoe entered the French and US Opens in the main draw.

How tall is Frances Tiafoe?

Frances Tiafoe is listed as a 6-foot-2 American tennis player, and weighs 190 pounds. As one of the youngest American tennis players, Tiafoe is a promising star in the rising. However, he hasn't yet stepped up to the challenge.

How much is Frances Tiafoe's net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Frances Tiafoe has earned $6,162,700 in prize money overall in his 7-year professional tennis career. So, the American player's net worth is between $6-million and $6.2-million dollars.

Who is Frances Tiafoe's wife?

Frances Tiafoe is currently in a relationship with Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield is a Canadian tennis player, who has won two ITF Tour doubles titles in her career. Her best career WTA ranking was 680th in 2015. Also, she is a former NCAA national champion.

Who are Frances Tiafoe's parents?

Frances Tiafoe is the son of Sierra Leonean immigrants, who's father was the head of maintenance at a USTA regional training center in Maryland. It was there where Frances Tiafoe's family lived for five days a week for the next 11 years.