The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football season as defending champions. They are not only defending their College Football Playoff (CFP) championship, but they are also defending their back-to-back national titles.

The 2022 season was perfect for them. They won the CFP National Championship after dominating the Southeastern Conference (SEC) over other top teams like Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama. They won eight games in the conference.

Kirby Smart will have a new assistant in his eighth season with the Bulldogs. For the 2023 season, the team has a new offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, who was previously an offensive analyst with the team.

Georgia Bulldogs’ 2023 schedule and free stream option:

The Bulldogs kicked off the 2023 season with a win against UT Martin on September 2, while the second game of the season will be on September 9 with Ball State at 12:00 PM ET at home again on SECN.

Date Time ET Opponent Site September 2 6:00 p.m. UT Martin* Sanford Stadium

Athens, GA September 9 12:00 p.m. Ball State* Sanford Stadium

Athens, GA September 16 3:30 p.m. South Carolina Sanford Stadium

Athens, GA (rivalry) September 23 UAB* Sanford Stadium

Athens, GA September 30 at Auburn Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn, AL (Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry) October 7 Kentucky Sanford Stadium

Athens, GA October 14 at Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Stadium

Nashville, TN (rivalry) October 28 3:30 p.m. vs. Florida TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville, FL (rivalry) November 4 Missouri Sanford Stadium

Athens, GA November 11 Ole Miss Sanford Stadium

Athens, GA November 18 at Tennessee Neyland Stadium

Knoxville, TN (rivalry) November 25 at Georgia Tech* Bobby Dodd Stadium

Atlanta, GA (Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate) *Non-conference game

The Bulldogs' first game against an SEC team in 2023 will be against South Carolina on September 16 at 3:30 PM ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

How many times have the Georgia Bulldogs played for the CFP National Championship?

The Georgia Bulldogs have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game three times, in 2018, 2022, and 2022-2023. They won the championship in 2021 and 2022. They were the first team to win a back-to-back title since the tournament began in 2014.

Who is the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2023?

The starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2023 is Carson Beck. He was the backup of former QB Stetson Bennett who left the team last year after winning the title. Beck is in his fourth season with the Bulldogs.