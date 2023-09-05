The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football season as defending champions. They are not only defending their College Football Playoff (CFP) championship, but they are also defending their back-to-back national titles.
[Watch most of the Georgia Bulldogs games online free in the US on Fubo]
The 2022 season was perfect for them. They won the CFP National Championship after dominating the Southeastern Conference (SEC) over other top teams like Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama. They won eight games in the conference.
Kirby Smart will have a new assistant in his eighth season with the Bulldogs. For the 2023 season, the team has a new offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, who was previously an offensive analyst with the team.
Georgia Bulldogs’ 2023 schedule and free stream option:
The Bulldogs kicked off the 2023 season with a win against UT Martin on September 2, while the second game of the season will be on September 9 with Ball State at 12:00 PM ET at home again on SECN. and available for free through Fubo with a 7-day free trial.
|Date
|Time ET
|Opponent
|Site
|September 2
|6:00 p.m.
|UT Martin*
|
|September 9
|12:00 p.m.
|Ball State*
|
|September 16
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina
|
|September 23
|UAB*
|
|September 30
|at Auburn
|
|October 7
|Kentucky
|
|October 14
|at Vanderbilt
|
|October 28
|3:30 p.m.
|vs. Florida
|
|November 4
|Missouri
|
|November 11
|Ole Miss
|
|November 18
|at Tennessee
|
|November 25
|at Georgia Tech*
|
|
The Bulldogs’ first game against an SEC team in 2023 will be against South Carolina on September 16 at 3:30 PM ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. That game will be available via CBS and free stream with Fubo.
How many times have the Georgia Bulldogs played for the CFP National Championship?
The Georgia Bulldogs have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game three times, in 2018, 2022, and 2022-2023. They won the championship in 2021 and 2022. They were the first team to win a back-to-back title since the tournament began in 2014.
Who is the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2023?
The starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2023 is Carson Beck. He was the backup of former QB Stetson Bennett who left the team last year after winning the title. Beck is in his fourth season with the Bulldogs.