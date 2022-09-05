Georgia Tech take on Clemson at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

Georgia Tech and Clemson meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The visitors want to be big favorites this season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Georgia Tech are about to play their first conference game of the season, but things didn't go well for them last season as the team had a losing record of 3-9 overall and 2-6 within their division.

Clemson Tigers are ready to start another season as favorites after last year they got off to a rocky start with a loss in Week 1. Although the team closed out 2021 with a winning record and a win at the Cheez-It Bowl that was not enough to get to the CFP.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Date

Georgia Tech and Clemson play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Monday, September 5 at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The Tigers are always favorites, but the home team knows they don't have the same offensive line they did years ago.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Georgia Tech vs Clemson at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Georgia Tech and Clemson at the Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Monday, September 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.