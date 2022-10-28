Georgia will battle Florida in a must-see rivalry game at TIAA Bank Field on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Georgia continue being the most dominant team in the nation with talent all over their roster. The defending champions have lived up to the expectations by remaining undefeated with a 7-0 overall record. They are a very complete squad, but their defense seems unbreachable. Only 9.1 points per game is what the Bulldogs’ defense is allowing, which proves they can stop any opponent. To make things even worse for their rivals, they come after a bye week.

Florida will show up to this duel as heavily underdogs. Their 4-3 mark validates some of their inconsistency, but at least they also arrive from a week of rest. In their last appearance they lost 45-35 to the LSU Tigers at home, so they need to improve a lot to beat the reigning champs. The Gators’ only four victories came at their own field, so winning this time would be an enormous upset.

Georgia vs Florida: Date

Georgia will play against Florida on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 29 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, state.

Georgia vs Florida: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Georgia vs Florida in the US

The game between Georgia and Florida on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. FOX appears as the other option.