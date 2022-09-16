Georgia, the best team in the nation, will visit South Carolina in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Georgia and South Carolina will face off in one of the most interesting matchups in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The reigning champions Georgia Bulldogs have had an amazing start of the season with two impressive wins against Oregon (49-3) and Samford (33-0). Although Alabama is the perennial favorite to win it all under Nick Saban, Georgia is the biggest candidate to fight again for the SEC and the national title with the Crimson Tide. This week, the Bulldogs surpassed Alabama in the AP poll and they are the newest No.1 ranked team in the country. Their hopes are mostly on the shoulders of NFL caliber quarterback prospect, Stetson Bennett, who already has 668 yards and three touchdowns.

South Carolina is a 24-point underdog at home and they have nothing to lose against a powerhouse such as Georgia. The Gamecocks started the season winning 35-14 against the Georgia State Panthers, but lost 44-30 on Week 2 against a top contender such as Arkansas.

Georgia vs South Carolina: Date

Georgia will visit South Carolina on Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Georgia vs South Carolina: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Georgia vs South Carolina in the US

The clash between Georgia and South Carolina in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option to see the game in the United States is ESPN.