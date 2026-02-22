How long is the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony? Duration and when it starts

As the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics prepare for their final bow, attention shifts from medals to the clock. The closing ceremony in Verona promises a carefully timed farewell, where tradition, music and symbolism will unfold.

Set for today inside the Arena di Verona, the finale will follow weeks of alpine drama and ice-cold rivalries. Organizers have outlined a structured program that balances Olympic protocol with live performances and cultural storytelling.

From the athletes’ parade to the extinguishing of the flame, every segment has its place in a tightly choreographed schedule. The question now isn’t just what will happen, but how long the celebration will last before the curtain finally falls.

Winter Olympics closing ceremony schedule

The closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 22. The event will take place at the historic Arena di Verona, a Roman amphitheater that will provide a dramatic backdrop for the Games’ farewell.

A general view of the Olympic rings from behind Laura Mattarella, Sergio Mattarella and Kirsty Coventry in 2026 (Source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Organizers expect the ceremony to last approximately two and a half hours, a duration consistent with recent Winter Olympic closings. That window allows for the traditional parade of athletes, final medal presentations, artistic performances highlighting Italian culture, and the formal conclusion of the Games.

As is customary, the program will also include the symbolic extinguishing of the Olympic flame and the official handover to the next host city — the 2030 Winter Olympics. The transition segment typically blends protocol with spectacle, offering a preview of what awaits four years later.

For viewers in the United States, live coverage is expected to air on NBC and stream on Peacock, with additional primetime programming later that evening. Because the ceremony takes place in Italy, American audiences will experience the finale in the afternoon, a rare daytime Olympic sendoff.

By the time the flame is lowered and the stadium lights dim in Verona, the Milano-Cortina Games will have officially drawn to a close — not with a final score, but with a carefully timed celebration designed to mark both an ending and a beginning.

