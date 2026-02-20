Which artists will perform during the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony?

As the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano‑Cortina approach their final act, attention is shifting from snow and ice to the stage set within Verona’s ancient amphitheater, where theclosing ceremony will unfold on February 22.

This year’s finale, themed “Beauty in Action”, promises a blend of athletic celebration and cultural spectacle that reflects both the spirit of the Games and the host nation’s artistic heritage.

While sport has dominated headlines these past weeks, the closing ceremony will offer its own kind of highlight reel, not with medals but with music. A roster that includes international and Italian artists alike is expected to cap off the Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which artists will light up the closing ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony will transform Verona’s ancient Arena into a sweeping musical stage, blending modern genres with Italian artistic heritage as the Games bid farewell on February 22, 2026.

Built more than 2,000 years ago, the venue — older than Rome’s Colosseum — frames a show designed around “Beauty in Motion”, marrying dance, music and cultural storytelling in a single global spectacle.

Advertisement

Gabry Ponte and Achille Lauro in 2025 (Source: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images — D.Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Advertisement

At the heart of the evening’s entertainment will be a diverse roster of performers spanning electronic dance, pop, and contemporary music. DJ and producer Gabry Ponte, formerly of the Eurodance group Eiffel 65, is confirmed to bring his energetic beats to the ceremony, while Italian singer‑songwriter Achille Lauro joins the lineup to give the finale a distinct Italian pulse.

Advertisement

The musical program doesn’t stop there. International names — including Canadian singer Alessia Cara, Italian performer Benedetta Porcaroli, chart‑topping house collective Meduza and Stewart Copeland, famed drummer of The Police turned composer — are also slated to perform, promising an eclectic soundtrack that bridges generations and musical styles.

Tradition, symbolism and performances beyond music

Beyond the headliners, the closing ceremony will weave traditional Olympic rituals and artistic expression into its program. Acclaimed ballet dancer Roberto Bolle will feature in a performance that highlights movement as an art form, echoing the ceremony’s theme while celebrating athletic grace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The finale also carries symbolic weight: the parade of athletes, speeches, the extinguishing of the Olympic flame and the formal handover of the Olympic flag to the host of the 2030 Winter Games will be complemented by the performances.

Organizers have intentionally combined contemporary music with cultural art forms, aiming for a finale that resonates long after the flame goes out, and underscores both Italy’s artistic legacy and the communal spirit of the Olympic Games.