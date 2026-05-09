How much are Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland making for UFC 328 main event?

Khamzat Chimaev will defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland, but how much will they earn for this fight at UFC 328?

Khamzat Chimaev will make his first title defense when he puts his middleweight belt on the line against former champ Sean Strickland. This is a huge fight that will headline the UFC 328 event, so what’s the projected paycheck for them?

Chimaev’s mercurial rise on the sport has gone hand-in-hand with his increased earnings. According to KhelNow, Chimaev is projected to earn around $3 million, including his base show/win fee, PPV revenue share (under new Paramount+ alignments), and any potential bonuses.

Chimaev’s title-winning performance against Dricus Du Plessis reportedly earned him $2.6 million. As champion, he is scheduled to earn more. Also, he attracts many eye balls, solidifying him as one of the biggest stars in the UFC.

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How much will Sean Strickland make for UFC 328 fight?

Strickland is also a box-office attraction for the UFC at 185 lbs. When he beat Israel Adesanya to become UFC middleweight champ, he bagged $1.5 million. Strickland has established himself as a household name.

🇺🇸Sean Strickland releases first video after weigh in



Thanks all the American fans for rooting for him



“Let’s go to war for you guys tomorrow”



via @SStricklandMMA pic.twitter.com/t2fh5IHOuE — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 9, 2026

For his rematch against Du Plessis, Strickland earned $1.032 million at UFC 312. He is projected to earn around $1.5 million if he wins, with his base payout estimated to be around $750,000 to $900,000.

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The feud between Chimaev and Strickland is very personal

Chimaev and Strickland have gone to deep waters in the buildup of this fight. Chimaev has even called out the fact that Strickland’s father was abussive, while Strickland has accused Chimaev of being a terrorist, and plenty more.