How to watch 2024 Caribbean Series for FREE in the US: Schedule, Dates and Teams

The 2024 Caribbean Series is finally here to crown a new baseball champion in the region. The 66th edition of the tournament will be very special with the United States as hosts.

[Watch 2024 Caribbean Series online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

All games will be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami under a round-robin format. The seven participants will clash against each other in the first round and the best four countries clinch a ticket to the semifinals.

The champions of the professional leagues in Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Panama, Curaçao, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic are heading to Florida after the incredible success of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

When will the 2024 Caribbean Series be played?

The 2024 Caribbean Series will be played from February 1st to February 9th at Miami, Florida. It’s the first time since 1991 that the tournament leaves its traditional region and won’t take place in a Spanish-speaking country.

Which teams are participating in the 2024 Caribbean Series?

Seven teams will participate in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Curaçao Suns (Curaçao), Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Mexico), Gigantes de Rivas (Nicaragua), Federales de Chiriqui (Panama), Criollos de Caguas (Puerto Rico), Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) and Tiburones de La Guaira (Venezuela).

2024 Caribbean Series: Full Schedule

Thursday, February 1st: Nicaragua vs Puerto Rico, Curaçao vs Mexico and Venezuela vs Dominican Republic.

Friday, February 2nd: Panama vs Curaçao, Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua and Puerto Rico vs Mexico.

Saturday, February 3rd: Venezuela vs Curaçao, Mexico vs Panama and Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico.

Sunday, February 4th: Panama vs Nicaragua, Puerto Rico vs Venezuela and Mexico vs Dominican Republic.

Monday, February 5th: Nicaragua vs Curaçao, Venezuela vs Mexico and Puerto Rico vs Panama.

Tuesday, February 6th: Mexico vs Nicaragua, Curaçao vs Dominican Republic and Panama vs Venezuela.

Wednesday, February 7th: Curaçao vs Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic vs Panama and Nicaragua vs Venezuela.

Thursday, February 8th: Semifinals.

Friday, February 9th: Final.

How to watch the 2024 Caribbean Series in the US?

The 2024 Caribbean Series will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don’t want to miss the tournament in the United States are ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.