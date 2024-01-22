How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev January 23, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Carlos Alcaraz will face off against Alexander Zverev in what will be the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The quarterfinals of the 2024 edition of the Australian Open present four games of great interest. Undoubtedly, it’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy the best tennis in the world. Among those four matches, there is one that you should not miss, and it is undoubtedly the one between these two rivals.

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, is one of the top candidates to be crowned champion, and in the previous rounds, he has shown why. However, he now faces a game of enormous difficulty ahead, as his rival will be the German Zverev, another player expected to go far.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will take place this this Tuesday, January 23 at 8:30 pm.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 pm

CT: 7:30 pm

MT: 6:30 pm

PT: 5:30 pm

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

This match for the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev can be watched in the United States for free on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Tennis Channel.