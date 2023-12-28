How to watch Clemson vs Kentucky for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Gator Bowl

The Clemson Tigers will face the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023 Gator Bowl. The game will be played on Friday, December 29 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

[Watch Clemson vs Kentucky online for FREE on Fubo]

Clemson were one of the biggest disappointments in college football with an 8-4 record. However, there were some flashes which hint that this program might be very dangerous in the future. For example, the Tigers almost knocked out Florida State in a 31-24 overtime thriller and finished the season with four consecutive victories.

Meanwhile, Kentucky had a 7-5 record. After starting the season 5-0, the big problem for the Wildcats came when they faced powerhouses such as Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. Nevertheless, they ended their season with a marquee 38-31 win against Louisville.

When will Clemson vs Kentucky be played?

The 2023 edition of the Gator Bowl between Clemson and Kentucky will be played on Friday, December 29 at 12 PM (ET). The Tigers are 4-point favorites, but the Wildcats lead the series (8-5).

Clemson vs Kentucky: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Clemson vs Kentucky in the US

Clemson and Kentucky meet in the 2023 Gator Bowl and the game will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch this long awaited matchup in the United States are ESPN and ESPN+.