IndyCar will present its 11th and 12th races of this 2022 season: the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and the Salute to Farmers 300, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

The IndyCar Series returns to action with a doubleheader on an unmissable weekend, nothing less than the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and the Salute to Farmers 300. Undoubtedly a great opportunity to approach the leader Marcus Ericcson (who made a good difference after the last Grand Prix in Toronto) or for him to consolidate his leadership.

The Swede managed to obtain a 35-point difference over Will Power and 37 over Alex Palou, who are in second and third place respectively (click here to see the other positions). Everyone's goal will be to get closer to Ericcson this weekend, which in addition to the IndyCar double race will have the action of the F1 French Grand Prix, and the NASCAR M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400.

Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 22

4:30-6:00 PM (ET) - First practice

Saturday, July 23

10:30-11:45 AM (ET) - Qualifying

4:00 PM (ET) - Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 (race)

Sunday, July 24

3:00 PM (ET) - Salute to Farmers 300 (race)

Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, you can follow all the action of the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300 in the United States through FuboTV. Other options are NBC, Sirius XM.

