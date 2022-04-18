One of the most controversial names in football is back and playing quarterback in a football league that is offering an innovative form of watch football.

Johnny Manziel is a football player who at some point in his college career was considered one of the big draft picks for the NFL. But things didn't go as experts and fans expected and Manziel wasn't as good as he was in school.

Manziel played with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 through 2015, expectations were high but Manziel never met the goals set by the Browns. His critics point out that he never had a good work ethic or commitment to the NFL.

After his stint with the Cleveland Browns, Manziel played in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes. But in the CFL he still played in the worst possible way and in the end he had to give up football for a while.

Is Johnny Manziel playing in the USFL?

No, Manziel is playing in the Fan Controlled Football league, it is an indoor soccer league that is offering an innovative way of watching football where fans have control of the plays and other things related to their teams.

Manziel joined the FCF in 2020 after he had considered retiring from football completely, during his first season he was a quarterback although his season was cut short. In 2022, Manziel decided to return to the FCF but this as a role as player and coach at the same time.

