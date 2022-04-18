Terrell Owens is back playing football like in his best years in the NFL, but he's playing in a totally different league with a direct connection to fans like never before.

Terrell Owens is one of the most recognizable players in the NFL, he is a multiple football award winning wide receiver with six NFL teams. In addition to playing in the big league, Owens played in a indoor football league for a short period of time.

Owens' last NFL team was the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, during which time in Seattle Owens was part of the practice squad. But with the Bengals in 2010 was the last year he played in the NFL as a franchise in the regular season.

Recently, Owens signed with a new football league that is offering a different way of connecting between fans and teams. Owens is a member of one of the big favorite teams in the league and it is very likely that Owens will play multiple games during the 2022 season.

Is Terrell Owens playing in the USFL?

No, Terrell Owens is playing for the Fan Controlled Football league team, the Zappers, he signed with the team to play in the 2022 season. This is the second time Owens has played on a different team other than the NFL, the other team being the Allen Wranglers of a defunct indoor football league.

Owens was a six-time pro bowler and was selected as a First-team All-Pro in five seasons. The Zappers have on their roster one of the best wide receivers of the 21st century, in his debut with the Zappers, Owens scored a touchdown.

