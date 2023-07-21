Italy vs United States: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League

Italy will play against United States in what will be the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League semifinals. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

As expected, the United States had a very difficult game against France in the quarterfinals, whom they narrowly beat 3-2, allowing them to advance to the semifinals. And of course, now they are looking to reach the match for the gold and silver medals.

However, they now face another challenge as their opponents will be the reigning world champions, none other than Italy. The Italians are coming off an impressive 3-0 victory against Argentina, one of the standout teams of the tournament, reaffirming their high level of play and determination to reach the final.

Italy vs United States: Date

The game for the semifinals of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Italy and United States will take place this Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Italy vs United States: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Italy vs United States: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This semifinals game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Italy and United States will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.