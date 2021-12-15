Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley again on Saturday at Amalie Arena in a professional boxing event. Find out here when the fight will take place and how to watch it in the US.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Boxing Fight 2021

Jake Paul will meet once again with Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, in a professional boxing fight. Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch this interesting 2021 boxing rematch event in the US.

American YouTube and social media sensation was set to fight Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, however, the 22-year-old British light-heavyweight had to withdraw due to a rib injury sustained during training camp.

The previous time Paul and Woodley two fought, it was in Paul's early career's tightest battle. Paul had knocked out his last three opponents before the second round, but Woodley was able to outlast him for the entire eight rounds.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date

The professional boxing event between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take place on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the US.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 AM

CT: 11:00 PM (Saturday, December 18)

MT: 10:00 PM (Saturday, December 18)

PT: 9:00 PM (Saturday, December 18)

TV Channel in the US to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley for Boxing Fight 2021

The 2021 boxing fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will be broadcast on Showtime PPV in the United States.