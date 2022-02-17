Josh Silveira and Mohamed Juma will face each other on Friday at the Universal Studios in the PFL Challenger Series. Check out how to watch the Light Heavyweights boxing fight, the bout preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Josh Silveira will come against Mohamed Juma at the Universal Studios in Orlando on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 9:00 PM (ET) in the PFL Challenger Series. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this exciting Light Heavyweights boxing fight, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game.

The 2022 PFL Challenger Series is a mixed-martial-arts organization based in the United States. Male and female MMA talents under the age of 35 will battle for a spot in the PFL tournament season and a chance to win $1 million. The PFL Challenger Series will feature a celebrity guest panel of actors, athletes, and musicians every week.

Mike Tyson, as well as NFL veterans Ray Lewis and Todd Gurley, are among the people who will select who gets a chance in the league. Silveira signed a deal with PFL not long ago after being undefeated (7-0) in his professional career, which included titles in the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) at Middleweight and Light Heavyweight.

Josh Silveira vs Mohamed Juma: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Universal Studios, Orlando

Live Stream: fuboTV

Josh Silveira vs Mohamed Juma: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Josh Silveira vs Mohamed Juma: Storylines

Each night of the tournament, fighters from one division will compete. A contract will be awarded to one boxer from each division. The combatants deserving of a deal will be chosen by a fan poll on Twitter. A celebrity panel will also make recommendations for which fighters should be signed by the PFL.

The 29-year-old Josh Silveira of the US can boast of having 7-0-0 in his professional career. Thus, he has managed to emerge triumphant five consecutive times in his five previous fights (WWWWW). Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Mohamed Juma of South Sudan has a record of 8-2-0 in his career so far. He has managed to claim a victory in four of his last five bouts (LWWWW).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Josh Silveira vs Mohamed Juma in the U.S.

The 2022 PFL Challenger Series Light Heavyweights fight between Josh Silveira and Mohamed Juma, to take place on Friday, at the Universal Studios in Orlando, will be broadcasted exclusively on FuboTV in the United States.

Josh Silveira vs Mohamed Juma: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Josh Silveira vs Mohamed Juma matchup. However, judging by Silveira's recent form, we can expect them to win.

