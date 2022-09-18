There are only a few days left before the start of the Presidents Cup, and to get a good preview, here we are going to tell you a little more about one of the participants, Justin Thomas.

The Presidents Cup is one of the most important golf tournaments of the season. It will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina between Tuesday, September 20 and Sunday, September 25. One of the players sure to liven up the tournament is former world number 1, the American Justin Thomas.

This golfer has been one of the most successful in recent years, winning 15 PGA Tour titles, including 2 Major championships, 2 World Golf Championships, 1 Players Championships and 2 FedEx Cup playoff events. In addition, he owns 4 European Tour titles, 2 Asia Tour, 1 Korn Ferry Tour titles and 1 Web.com Tour wins.

Of course, he will now look to continue to increase his number of championships. The most recent victory of the American golfer took place in May of this year 2022, when he won the PGA Championship, being the second time that he conquers this tournament (the first, in 2017).

How old is Justin Thomas?

Justin Louis Thomas was born in Louisville, Kentucky (8 although he currently resides in Jupiter, Florida) on April 29, 1993, making him currently 29 years old.

Who is Justin Thomas’s wife?

After 5 years of dating, Justin Thomas got engaged in November 2021 with his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, he has a B.A. in Journalism in May 2015. He currently works at the McGarryBowen advertising agency in Chicago. The couple has a dog together named Franklin.

Who is Justin Thomas’s caddie?

In October, Justin Thomas signed Jim "Bones" Mackay, replacing his previous caddy Jimmy Johnson. The American golfer indicated that Mackay's pep talk was key to his victory at the 2022 PGA Championship.

What's Justin Thomas's net worth?

Justin Thomas' annual salary is around $7 million. However, his actual net worth from his professional golf career, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website, is $30 million.

