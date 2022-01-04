Kansas State against LSU play in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas State (7-5) and LSU (6-6) play for the Texas Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at NRG Stadium on January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The big opportunity to close the season with a victory and a positive record for the Tigers. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Wildcats lost to two top ranked teams in the regular season, one loss to Oklahoma State 20-31 on the road and another to Baylor 10-20 at home. Those were the big games for the Wildcats during the regular season.

LSU started the regular season badly with one loss against UCLA on the road 27-38 and after that loss the team left the Top 25 AP Poll and would never return to the rankings during the regular season. LSU won the final game of the regular season against a top ranked team, Texas A&M at home 27-24.

Kansas State vs LSU: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Location: NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Kansas State vs LSU: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Kansas State vs LSU: Storylines

Kansas State Wildcats had a relatively good season with 7-5 overall but a negative 4-5 conference record. The first three games against conference rivals were losses for Kansas State against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa State. The team broke that losing streak within the Big 12 with four consecutive victories between Week 7 and 10 of the regular season.

Skylar Thompson is the Wildcats starting quarterback with 141/205 passes completed, 68.8%, 1844 passing yards, 9.0 yards per attempt, 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

LSU Fighting Tigers won against two top 25 teams during the regular season, but the SEC record was negative for the 3-5 overall team. It was difficult for the Tigers defense from the start of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season, but things were worse for the team during the round of games against conference rivals since of the 8 games in the SEC six were against Top 25 AP Poll teams. The Tigers won against two of those teams, the first victory was against No. 20 Florida Gators 49-42 and another at the end of the regular season against No. 14 Texas A&M 27-24.

Max Johnson is the starting quarterback for the Fighting Tigers with 225/373 passes completed, 60.3% 2814 yards, 7.5 yards per attempt, 27 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. But it is not yet confirmed that Johnson will be the starter during the 2022 Texas Bowl, but it is highly likely that Max throws in the game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas State vs LSU in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Texas Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN, ESPN App.

Kansas State vs LSU: Predictions And Odds

Kansas State Wildcats are favorites to win the bowl with -7 points to cover and -245 moneyline at FanDuel, they have an offensive game similar to that of the rivals but the Wildcats defense is superior. LSU Fighting Tigers are underdogs with +7 ATS and +225 moneyline. The totals is offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: LSU +7.



FanDuel Kansas State -7 / -245 Totals 47.5 LSU +7 / +225

* Odds via FanDuel