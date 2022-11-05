Kansas take on Oklahoma State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas and Oklahoma State meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The home team wants to put an end to their current losing streak before the season ends. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Jayhawks won every game for five straight weeks, but after the fifth win they fell into a losing hole with conference rivals. The most recent loss for the Jayhawks was against Baylor 23-35 on the road.

The Cowboys are the No. 18 team in the nation, their record is 6-2 but last week they lost another conference game, this time against Kansas State 0-48 on the road.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State: Date

Kansas and Oklahoma State play for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 5 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The visitors have a better record than the home team, but the Jayhawks want to take advantage to win at home.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas vs Oklahoma State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Kansas and Oklahoma State at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1

